Two killed when pickup truck and big truck crash near Seminole

GAINES COUNTY, Texas– A Monday morning crash in Gaines county killed two men from Seminole, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS said two vehicles crashed just before 8:45 a.m. Monday in the intersection of CR 205 and CR 206, just three miles northwest of Seminole.

Authorities said a pickup truck was going northbound on CR 205, and did not yield right of way at a stop sign. The pickup collided with a big truck and trailer that was traveling eastbound on CR 206, according to DPS.

Officials said a driver identified as Jerry Cornett, 66, of Seminole was killed in the wreck.

A passenger identified as Macus Hernandez, 22, of Seminole was also killed, according to Texas DPS.

Officials said a driver identified as Omar Ontiveros, 29, of Denver City, was not hurt in the crash.

Texas DPS said road conditions were dry and weather was clear at the time of the wreck.