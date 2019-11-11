Two men pistol whipped victim and stole his apartment key, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to a call Friday night in reference to a robbery in the 6000 block of Avenue P.

The victim told police he was leaving his apartment when two people confronted him and called him a “rat.” He believed this meant they believed they had “snitched” on them. He told police both suspects were armed with handguns, and they used to them to “pistol whip” him. They also struck him in the face, arm and torso on the left side with their fists and feet, according to the police report.

The victim said he told both suspects he had not snitched on them, but they still hit him. The police report said the assault took place in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

The victim told police he knew the suspects as acquaintances, but he is not friends with them. He described one of the suspects as missing an eye. That description, according to the police report, appears to match the identity of a person who has lived in the area where the incident occurred.

After the assault, the victim told police the suspects took his jacket and the key to his apartment. The suspects told him they could go to his apartment to take his things whenever they wanted.

According to the police report, the victim had considerable swelling to the left side of his face, and he was assessed by EMS at the scene, but he was not taken to a hospital.

Police were unable to locate the suspects after the incident, and as of Monday afternoon no arrests have been made.