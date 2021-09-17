Two men seriously injured in Lubbock church fire, details released Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two men were seriously hurt in a fire Wednesday just before noon at the Broadway Church of Christ, 1924 Broadway. Lubbock Fire Rescue released information in an incident summary report on Friday.

“The two adult males were working in the baptistry putting in a new water liner. The two males were utilizing a flammable adhesive,” the report said.

“The two males were also using a plastic welding tool,” the report said. “One of the males placed the welding tool in its case before the tool was able to cool off. The welding tool heated the case until the case caught fire. The fire from the case set the vapors emitting from the adhesive on fire, causing a large flash fire and injuring the two males.”

The report said firefighters found the fire in the baptistry and were able to extinguish it quickly.

The two men were taken to a Lubbock emergency room with serious injuries, LFR said. Beyond saying they suffered burn injuries, there was no update Friday on their conditions. Names were not released.

The fire was classified as accidental. The report indicted 2 percent of the building was damaged.