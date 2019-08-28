Two men with guns broke into home, pointed guns at victims, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police report said two men broke into a home in the 4300 block of East 63rd Street at about 2:30 am Wednesday morning.

A woman told police she was asleep when someone in her bedroom woke her up. She said she saw a man taking a television out of the bedroom. She got up and started going toward her kitchen, but before she made it there, she was confronted by a man with a sawed-off shotgun.

The woman told police she was ordered to get on the floor. The man with the shotgun pushed her, the police report said. She grabbed the gun as she fell and pulled the man down with her. A second man with a handgun approached her.

The victim “pled with [the suspects] not to shoot her.”

The woman stayed in her bedroom and looked for her phone to call 911. The two men kept right on taking four televisions from the house.

The woman’s son lives with her. The police report said the two armed men pistol whipped him. The report also said both armed men pointed guns at him and forced him to sit in a bathtub.

The police report said the son was able to get out through a bathroom window and go to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Police on Wednesday said both suspects got away. The police report said the son recognized one of the suspects.