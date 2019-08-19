Two more arrest warrants issued in connection to the death of Celestino Rodriguez

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Monday afternoon said two more arrest warrants have been issued in relation to the murder case of Celestino Rodriguez, 79, of Slaton.

Celestino Rodriguez

Rodriguez was reported missing on August 4 and a Silver Alert was issued statewide the next day. His car was found in a secluded area of Milam County on August 8.

The body of Rodriguez was discovered in field in Southern Hale County on August 15.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Heather Casias (Photo provided by LPD)

Additional Arrest Warrants

(LUBBOCK, TX) – This morning, two additional arrest warrants were issued in connection with the murder of Celestino Rodriguez. James Andrew Anderson, 8/24/1992, who was already in custody in the Hale County Jail, was served with a 2nd Degree Felony arrest warrant for Tampering with Evidence, (a corpse). Freddie Salinas, 12/3/1979 is also wanted for a 2nd Degree Felony, Tampering with Evidence, (a corpse). Both with a $100K bonds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Freddie Salinas and Heather Casias is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Detective Gerber at 806-777-0396.

CLARIFICATION: Lubbock Police provided an updated statement to say Anderson was in custody in Hockley County.

RELATED CONTENT: