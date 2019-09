NAPLES/OMAHA, Texas (KETK) – The City councils in Naples and Omaha passed ordinances outlawing abortion and declaring themselves to be a sanctuary city for the unborn.

The ordinances prevent the abortion industry from doing business within their cities.

Omaha passed their ordinance unanimously and Naples passed with a 5-1 vote.

Naples Texas

Omaha Texas

They are the second and third cities in Texas to pass city ordinances, not just a resolution. The first city was Waskom.

