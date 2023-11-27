LUBBOCK, Texas — Rudy Moreno, 53, pleaded guilty on November 21 to Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury for stabbing a man in 2021 and Failure to Stop and Render Aid Resulting in Injury in connection with a 2022 crash that left a man injured.

Moreno received 20 years in prison.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department from August 8, 2021, said officers responded to a stabbing and found a victim laying on the ground outside a home. The report stated a witness told police he and the victim were hanging out and an argument broke out between the victim and a woman inside the house.

The woman asked them to leave, and as they were walking out Moreno asked to speak with the victim. The witness described watching the two talk before the victim ran over and said he was stabbed, the report stated. Moreno was not yet arrested at the time of the incident due to “lack of probable cause and exigency when initial contact was made,” according to the report.

Another police report stated on April 4 just after 9:00 p.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of Broadway Street saw a vehicle hit a pedestrian and drive away from the scene. The police report accused Moreno of trying to evade arrest after the officer tried to pull him over. That charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Moreno will receive credit for 297 days spent behind bars.