Two shootings in East Lubbock started with one threat, newly released court records show

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, five arrest warrants shed new light on the recent overnight shootings that occurred last week.

Five young men have been arrested for their involvement in two separate shootings that left one dead and four injured on Tuesday night.

LPD released a statement Wednesday saying these two shootings were not random and are likely related.

The arrest warrants give insight as to how these shootings were in fact related.

On Tuesday, Tyson Isaac, charged with aggravated assault, was at a 7-Eleven gas station in East Lubbock. According to a police report, Jaquan Johnson has had long standing issues with Isaac and had seen him at the 7-Eleven.

Johnson told Isaac he wanted to fight him, but Isaac was able to leave the gas station before an altercation happened.

Later in the day, Isaac saw Johnson at 2 Bros Car Wash and overheard Johnson saying he was going to get his guns. Isaac took this as a threat, according to a police report. Isaac was able to get a hold of an AR-15 and left the car wash.

Isaac was driving around later in the day when he noticed a car following him and shooting at him. According to a police report, Isaac thought he was shot at with a .22 caliber gun because it was not loud. Isaac got away.

Tyson Isaac and his cousin, JaKiyre “Jay” Linzsey, later sat at the car wash and waited for Johnson to leave 7-Eleven. When he left, Tyson Isaac pulled out of the car wash and beside Johnson’s car. Isaac shot at Johnson and fled the scene.

Even later that night, Isaac’s mother called him crying saying someone had shot at her house while she was inside. According to a police report, Isaac knew who had done this and decided to go find them with Linzsey.

Isaac stated that he found them on Parkway Drive in a passenger car. Isaac said the car backed out of the house at that location and backed up the block until it backed into the 100 block of North Elder.

At that time, the people in the car started shooting at Isaac. According to a police report, Isaac followed the car onto the 100 block of North Cherry where he began shooting back at the car until passing it on East Colgate.

LPD issued five arrest warrants for Tyson Isaac, Jakiyre Linzsey, Tavion Dickson, Isaiah Taylor and Devonte Jones. According to a police report, all are said to be involved in the shootings.

Image of JaKiyre “Jay” Linzsey from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Image of Tyson Issaac from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Image of Isaiah Taylor from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

(Jail booking images of Devonte Jones and Tavion Dickson were not available at the time of this story.)