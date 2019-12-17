Two Top 10 Wanted Gang Members Arrested

The following is a press release from the Texas Anti-Gang Unit in Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 12-16-2019 at approximately 5:00pm two of the TAG Top 10 wanted gang members were arrested in separate incidents. Investigators assigned to the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested Top 10 wanted gang member (Jacob Paredez AKA: “Joker” 38 years of age), and the Lubbock Police Department Patrol Division arrested a second Top 10 wanted gang member (Paul Quintero AKA: “Bloodbath” 27 years of age).

Paredez was featured on the Texas Anti-Gang Center Top 10 wanted list for two active felony warrants for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. TAG Investigators located Paredez in the 4800 block of 36th Street and took him in to custody. Paredez was transported and confined in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The Lubbock Police Department Patrol Division conducted a routine traffic stop in 1700 block of 82nd Street on Quintero. Quintero was also featured on the Texas Anti-Gang Center Top 10 wanted list for a felony warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Quintero was taken in to custody and transported and confined in the Lubbock County Detention Center. The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Lubbock Police Department assisted in these arrests.

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

(Press release from Texas Anti-Gang Center)