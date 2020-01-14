Two-year-old girl almost cancer-free after weeks of pain

LUBBOCK, Texas – Rhue is a two-year-old girl who really loves popsicles.

“She’s still the same little lively, happy, cuddly baby that I have always had,” said Alison Feaster, Rhue’s mom.

In October things were very different, she was crying in pain for weeks.

“You could tell when it hit because she would come upon her toes she says ouch momma, ouch and you kinda just wait for it to pass,” said Alison.

“I’ve never felt so helpless in my life,” said Dylan Feaster, Rhue’s dad.

The pediatrician diagnosed her with constipation but after a few weeks, Her mom discovered a lump on her body.

“It was about the size of a tennis ball squished like smashed a little bit and which you think in her tiny little body,” said Alison.

A cancerous tumor growing around her pelvis. Her mom says if you think something is not right, trust your gut.

“Don’t be hesitant, don’t feel stupid, don’t doubt yourself. You are their momma and you know when there is something not right so it doesn’t hurt to go get it checked,” said Alison.

The tumor was removed in November, and Rhue began chemo treatments. She’s pain-free and Thursday is hopefully her last day of chemo.

“Rhue not having to go through what she has been going through here lately. Which for her a lot of it has been torture,” said Dylan.

Her parents say they only got through this with the help of loved ones and even stranger’s kind words and support.

“So eye-opening and humbling to me. It is an area in my life that I could work on now having experienced it how much it really does mean to the people on the hard end of it that your message of I’m praying for you and your family means the world to that person,” said Alison.