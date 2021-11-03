TxDOT broke ground on the soon to be Loop 88

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation broke ground Wednesday morning on the construction of Loop 88.

FM 1585 will transform into Loop 88. It has been in the planning process for over 10 years, and starting Monday, construction will finally begin in phases.

“This first project, it’s about a four-year project. But the entire project is 36 miles long, the entire loop.” Steve Warren, a Lubbock district engineer for TxDOT, said.

According to Warren, the anticipated traffic volume is about 50,000 to 60,000 cars a day.

“You’re always gonna have a lot of disruption to traffic when we do a project of this magnitude,” Warren said.

Loop 88 is under construction for the next 20 years. The first phase will cost about $154.8 million, funded through taxpayers and propositions.

“Proposition one was passed by the voters back in 2015. That provides revenue from the oil and gas severance taxes to be rolled over into transportation proposition seven provides excess tax sales tax revenue to roll over into roads and bridges. That’s a lot of that. And then there are federal dollars in it as well.” Warren said.

Distinguished Details is one business down the road from the construction that is anxious about the traffic.

“I don’t feel like it’s gonna interrupt day-to-day life too much. I think it’ll be a little bit of inconvenience, but you know, I don’t think it’s gonna just drastically change people’s lives or their way of living.” Quinn Martinkewiz, the owner of Distinguished Details, said.

Martinkewiz said that business may slow down, but in the long run, it’ll be worth it.

“I think it’s a good idea. There’s a lot of congestion with the traffic in town and on the loop we currently have. I’m thinking that should help alleviate some of that.” Martinkewiz said.

TxDOT is asking that those in the community slow down as the speed limit will change to 50 mph and will turn into a one-way lane.

“It’s a very dangerous job these guys are doing out there, and we partner with our contractors, and safety is our top priority not only for our employees and our contractors but for the traveling public,” Warren said.

Warren said TxDOT would try and do its best to continue to provide access to all businesses and neighborhoods.