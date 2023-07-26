LUBBOCK, Texas – Slow and steady is the current pace for construction on Lubbock’s Loop 88 project, which broke ground in November 2021.

“Construction is a slow thing,” said Dianah Ascencio with the Lubbock division of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). “It never goes as fast as you would like it to go.”

It’s a $155 million plan to convert FM 1585 from a two-lane road to a six-lane freeway.

“Anytime we do road improvements, we do inconvenience people, and it upsets the current flow of traffic, but what you get on the other end is a phenomenal piece of transportation,” said Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.

As of Tuesday July 26, construction crews are tackling phases 3A and 3B, the first of seven phases (incorporated into five projects). A four-mile stretch of freeway is currently being built from Avenue U to Chicago Ave. which may take until 2026 to finish. As for the whole project, that will take 10 – 15 years – which TxDOT said isn’t unusual for something this big.

“It’s quite an undertaking,” Ascencio said. “We’re slowly making progress. You may not see a lot of activity. It’s certainly not any kind of action that you might see when we’re paving.”

The behind-the-scenes work construction crews have been doing is installing a drainage system which Ascensio said is a critical part of the process.

“Once we get all our drainage set and put in then we can move forward with actually constructing the lanes of roadway,” Ascencio said. “That’s a little bit more prominent and noticeable work that the public sees, but the drainage work nonetheless is just as important.”

The U.S. Census of 2020 said there were around 321,368 people in the Lubbock Metropolitan Statistical Area. Fast forward to 2040, the Texas Demographic Center estimates the population will be over 432,245.

“I’m thankful that we have enough vision to look ahead, especially in our transportation to be able to see where the growth is, so let’s make sure that our transportation and our infrastructure meet that growth,” Parrish said.

When it’s completely finished, Loop 88 will span 36 miles, stretching west from Highway 84 in Slaton and wrapping around the city to connect to 84 near Shallowater.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation – Lubbock Division

Although the finish line is over a decade away, Parrish said the waiting will certainly be worth it in the long run.

“At the end, when it’s all said and done, we’re gonna have some great transportation that will be for the benefit of our children, our grandchildren, even our great-grandchildren,” Parrish said.

For more information, visit TxDOT’s website.