LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said it will continue to work to service the overhead lights along the I-27 corridor next week with operations in Hale Center.

TxDOT said the work will require both north and southbound I-27 to be closed to all daytime traffic from October 24 through October 26. TxDOT said this would allow crews to safely make repairs and service the overhead lighting.

TxDOT said in a press release the I-27 closures will begin at 9:00 a.m. each day, with the interstate reopening by 4:00 p.m. Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage roads.

Drivers should anticipate slower moving traffic and are urged to stay alert when entering the work zone, TxDOT said.