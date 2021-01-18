U.S. Capitol on lockdown, smoke seen near capitol grounds

People evacuate from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol was on lockdown Monday morning just after 9:30 (central time). A tweet from the Washington Examiner showed smoke rising from the capitol grounds. A different media report indicated the smoke was near but not on the capitol grounds.

The Associated Press reported participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.

Reporters at the capitol said an announcement was played on overhead speakers about a potential security threat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for update.