U.S. Senate approves new federal judge for Lubbock

LUBBOCK and WASHINGTON — On a vote of 89-1, the United States Senate approved the confirmation of James Wesley “Wes” Hendrix to be the next federal judge based in Lubbock.

Senator John Cornyn said, “Another Texas judge confirmed!”

“Congrats to Wes Hendrix on his confirmation to serve in Lubbock as the District Judge for the Northern District of Texas,” Cornyn said. “I look forward to confirming more Texas judges this week so we can continue to fill our backlog of vacancies on the bench.”

Hendrix, 42, was born in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock High. He has been an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Texas.

Hendrix earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and his J.D., with High Honors, from the University of Texas School of Law. He was nominated by President Trump at the recommendation of Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz.

Related Story: U.S. Senate likely to vote on new federal judge for Lubbock next week