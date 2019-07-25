U.S. Senate likely to vote on new federal judge for Lubbock next week

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the press office for U.S. Senator John Cornyn said there would likely be a confirmation vote next week on a new federal judge for Lubbock.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday filed cloture on Hendrix’s confirmation, according to Cornyn’s office. Cloture is a procedure to end debate and proceed to a vote.

If approved by the full senate, James Wesley “Wes” Hendrix would serve as District Judge in the Northern District of Texas Lubbock Division. Born in Lubbock, and a graduate of Lubbock High School, Hendrix is 42 years old, and currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Texas.

According to a previous statement by U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, Hendrix is a member of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, and Chairperson of the Nationwide Appellate Chiefs Workings Group. The senators said that when Hendrix was an attorney in private practice, he focused on complex civil litigation.

Hendrix earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and his J.D., with High Honors, from the University of Texas School of Law.

Senators Cornyn and Cruz recommended Hendrix to President Trump for nomination.

If approved, Hendrix would take the seat currently held by Senior U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings.