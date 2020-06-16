U.S. advises against going to Mexico for tourism

TOPSHOT – A workers wearing protective gear sweeps the floor sweeps the floor at the Central de Abastos market in Mexico City, on June 10, 2020 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. – The Central de Abastos (CEDA), the vast wholesale market in Mexico City that claims to be one of the largest in the world, has put a stop to its frantic 24-hour-a-day activity to stop the threat of the new coronavirus. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Now is not the time to go to Mexico. That’s the latest from Christopher Landau, the United States Ambassador to Mexico, who said the nation is still battling coronavirus.

In a Q&A YouTube session, Landau said even though there are great deals on travel there, now is not the time for tourism.

“Mexico is still experiencing widespread community-based COVID transmission, so we recommend that you postpone your Mexican holiday at this time,” Landau said.

Mexico is slowly reopening several sectors of the economy and some areas of tourism such as Cancun, even though the number COVID-19 cases and deaths are going up every day.

