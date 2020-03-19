UIL extends suspension of all activities until May 4

TYLER, Texas – The UIL on Thursday extended its suspension of extracurricular activities until May 4. It prohibits any games, practices, or rehearsals for academic competition, athletics, or fine arts.

UIL Announces Extended Suspension of All UIL Activities



Last week, UIL initially announced that the suspension would run through March 30.

The UIL boys basketball tournament is currently on hold after being suspended following the first day of play. The organization says it plans to finish the state championships in the future.

However, the new announcement comes just minutes after Governor Abbott announced a sweeping executive order to limit social gatherings in an effort to stop the coronavirus.

The restrictions in Abbott’s order run through April 3 and they include:

No social gathering larger than 10 people

All bars and restaurants must close, except for takeout or delivery

All schools and gyms are closed

No visits to hospitals or nursing homes allowed unless you are providing medical care

The executive order also included a public health disaster declaration for Texas, the first one issued in nearly 120 years.

So far there have been three deaths across Texas from the coronavirus. They all had prior medical conditions.

