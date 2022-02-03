LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock area schools and those on the South Plains were tentatively realigned Thursday with more information coming no later than March. Schools can appeal.
UIL said schools may discuss scheduling immediately, but cannot actually contract until February 24.
Schedules cannot be finalized until after the appeals process is finished, which is scheduled for February 23.
The following below are district realignments (mostly for football) with links to each for further information.
Click Here for a more complete list. The download is 1.51 MB.
Class 6A, Region 1, District 2:
(Football and basketball)
- Midland
- Midland Legacy
- Odessa
- Odessa Permian
- San Angelo Central
- Wolfforth Frenship
Class 5A Division I, Region 1:
(Football)
- Abilene
- Amarillo
- Amarillo Caprock
- Amarillo Tascosa
- Lubbock Cooper
- Lubbock Coronado
- Lubbock Monterey
Class 5A Division II, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)
- Abilene Cooper
- Abilene Wylie
- Amarillo Palo Duro
- Lubbock
- Plainview
- Wichita Falls Rider
Class 4A Division I, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)
- Andrews
- Big Spring
- Brownwood
- Lubbock Estacado
- San Angelo Lake View
Class 4A Division II, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)
- Borger
- Canyon West Plains
- Levelland
- Perryton
- Seminole
Class 4A Divsion II, Region 1, District 3:
(Football)
- Graham
- Midland Greenwood
- Snyder
- Sweetwater
- Wichita Falls Hirschi
Class 3A, Division I, Region 1, District 1:
(Football)
- Brownfield
- Denver City
- Kermit
- Lamesa
- Slaton
Class 3A, Division I, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)
- Amarillo River Road
- Bushland
- Dalhart
- Muleshoe
- Shallowater
Class 3A, Division II, Region 1, District 4:
(Football)
- Abernathy
- Coahoma
- Idalou
- Littlefield
- Lubbock Roosevelt
- Stanton
Class 2A, Division 1, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)
- Floydada
- New Deal
- Olton
- Post
- Sundown
- Tahoka
Class 2A, Division II, Region 1, District 3:
(Football)
- Bovina
- Hale Center
- Lockney
- Ralls
- Sudan
- Crosbyton
Class 2A, Division II, Region 1, District 4:
(Football)
- New Home
- Plains
- Ropesville Ropes
- Seagraves
- Smyer
- Morton
Class 1A Division I 6-Man, Region 1, District 3:
(Football)
- Anton
- Earth Springlake
- Kress
- Lorenzo
- Petersburg
Class 1A Division I 6-Man, Region 1, District 4:
(Football)
- Knox City
- Spur
- Turkey Valley
- Vernon Northside
Class 1A, Division 1 6-Man, Region 2, District 5:
(Football)
- Meadow
- O’Donnell
- Wellman-Union
- Whiteface
Class 1A, Division 1 6-Man, Region 2: District 7:
(Football)
- Ackerly Sands
- Gail Borden County
- Garden City
- Lenorah Grady
- Rankin
Class 1A, Division II 6-Man, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)
- Amherst
- Cotton Center
- Hart
- Lazbuddie
- Whitharral
Class 1A, Division II 6-Man, Region 1, District 4:
(Football)
- Lamesa Klondike
- Loop
- Southland
- Welch Dawson
- Wilson
Class 1A, Division II 6-Man, Region 2, District 5:
(Football)
- Afton Patton Springs
- Aspermont
- Guthrie
- Jayton
- Matador Motley County