LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock area schools and those on the South Plains were tentatively realigned Thursday with more information coming no later than March. Schools can appeal.

UIL said schools may discuss scheduling immediately, but cannot actually contract until February 24.

Schedules cannot be finalized until after the appeals process is finished, which is scheduled for February 23.

The following below are district realignments (mostly for football) with links to each for further information.

Click Here for a more complete list. The download is 1.51 MB.

Class 6A, Region 1, District 2:

(Football and basketball)

Midland

Midland Legacy

Odessa

Odessa Permian

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship

Class 5A Division I, Region 1:

(Football)

Abilene

Amarillo

Amarillo Caprock

Amarillo Tascosa

Lubbock Cooper

Lubbock Coronado

Lubbock Monterey

Class 5A Division II, Region 1, District 2:

(Football)

Abilene Cooper

Abilene Wylie

Amarillo Palo Duro

Lubbock

Plainview

Wichita Falls Rider

Class 4A Division I, Region 1, District 2:

(Football)

Andrews

Big Spring

Brownwood

Lubbock Estacado

San Angelo Lake View

Class 4A Division II, Region 1, District 2:

(Football)

Borger

Canyon West Plains

Levelland

Perryton

Seminole

Class 4A Divsion II, Region 1, District 3:

(Football)

Graham

Midland Greenwood

Snyder

Sweetwater

Wichita Falls Hirschi

Class 3A, Division I, Region 1, District 1:

(Football)

Brownfield

Denver City

Kermit

Lamesa

Slaton

Class 3A, Division I, Region 1, District 2:

(Football)

Amarillo River Road

Bushland

Dalhart

Muleshoe

Shallowater

Class 3A, Division II, Region 1, District 4:

(Football)

Abernathy

Coahoma

Idalou

Littlefield

Lubbock Roosevelt

Stanton

Class 2A, Division 1, Region 1, District 2:

(Football)

Floydada

New Deal

Olton

Post

Sundown

Tahoka

Class 2A, Division II, Region 1, District 3:

(Football)

Bovina

Hale Center

Lockney

Ralls

Sudan

Crosbyton

Class 2A, Division II, Region 1, District 4:

(Football)

New Home

Plains

Ropesville Ropes

Seagraves

Smyer

Morton

Class 1A Division I 6-Man, Region 1, District 3:

(Football)

Anton

Earth Springlake

Kress

Lorenzo

Petersburg

Class 1A Division I 6-Man, Region 1, District 4:

(Football)

Knox City

Spur

Turkey Valley

Vernon Northside

Class 1A, Division 1 6-Man, Region 2, District 5:

(Football)

Meadow

O’Donnell

Wellman-Union

Whiteface

Class 1A, Division 1 6-Man, Region 2: District 7:

(Football)

Ackerly Sands

Gail Borden County

Garden City

Lenorah Grady

Rankin

Class 1A, Division II 6-Man, Region 1, District 2:

(Football)

Amherst

Cotton Center

Hart

Lazbuddie

Whitharral

Class 1A, Division II 6-Man, Region 1, District 4:

(Football)

Lamesa Klondike

Loop

Southland

Welch Dawson

Wilson

Class 1A, Division II 6-Man, Region 2, District 5:

(Football)