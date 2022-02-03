LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock area schools and those on the South Plains were tentatively realigned Thursday with more information coming no later than March. Schools can appeal.

UIL said schools may discuss scheduling immediately, but cannot actually contract until February 24.

Schedules cannot be finalized until after the appeals process is finished, which is scheduled for February 23.

The following below are district realignments (mostly for football) with links to each for further information.

Click Here for a more complete list. The download is 1.51 MB.

Class 6A, Region 1, District 2:
(Football and basketball)

  • Midland
  • Midland Legacy
  • Odessa
  • Odessa Permian
  • San Angelo Central
  • Wolfforth Frenship

Class 5A Division I, Region 1:
(Football)

  • Abilene
  • Amarillo
  • Amarillo Caprock
  • Amarillo Tascosa
  • Lubbock Cooper
  • Lubbock Coronado
  • Lubbock Monterey

Class 5A Division II, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)

  • Abilene Cooper
  • Abilene Wylie
  • Amarillo Palo Duro
  • Lubbock
  • Plainview
  • Wichita Falls Rider

Class 4A Division I, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)

  • Andrews
  • Big Spring
  • Brownwood
  • Lubbock Estacado
  • San Angelo Lake View

Class 4A Division II, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)

  • Borger
  • Canyon West Plains
  • Levelland
  • Perryton
  • Seminole

Class 4A Divsion II, Region 1, District 3:
(Football)

  • Graham
  • Midland Greenwood
  • Snyder
  • Sweetwater
  • Wichita Falls Hirschi

Class 3A, Division I, Region 1, District 1:
(Football)

  • Brownfield
  • Denver City
  • Kermit
  • Lamesa
  • Slaton

Class 3A, Division I, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)

  • Amarillo River Road
  • Bushland
  • Dalhart
  • Muleshoe
  • Shallowater

Class 3A, Division II, Region 1, District 4:
(Football)

  • Abernathy
  • Coahoma
  • Idalou
  • Littlefield
  • Lubbock Roosevelt
  • Stanton

Class 2A, Division 1, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)

  • Floydada
  • New Deal
  • Olton
  • Post
  • Sundown
  • Tahoka

Class 2A, Division II, Region 1, District 3:
(Football)

  • Bovina
  • Hale Center
  • Lockney
  • Ralls
  • Sudan
  • Crosbyton

Class 2A, Division II, Region 1, District 4:
(Football)

  • New Home
  • Plains
  • Ropesville Ropes
  • Seagraves
  • Smyer
  • Morton

Class 1A Division I 6-Man, Region 1, District 3:
(Football)

  • Anton
  • Earth Springlake
  • Kress
  • Lorenzo
  • Petersburg

Class 1A Division I 6-Man, Region 1, District 4:
(Football)

  • Knox City
  • Spur
  • Turkey Valley
  • Vernon Northside

Class 1A, Division 1 6-Man, Region 2, District 5:
(Football)

  • Meadow
  • O’Donnell
  • Wellman-Union
  • Whiteface

Class 1A, Division 1 6-Man, Region 2: District 7:
(Football)

  • Ackerly Sands
  • Gail Borden County
  • Garden City
  • Lenorah Grady
  • Rankin

Class 1A, Division II 6-Man, Region 1, District 2:
(Football)

  • Amherst
  • Cotton Center
  • Hart
  • Lazbuddie
  • Whitharral

Class 1A, Division II 6-Man, Region 1, District 4:
(Football)

  • Lamesa Klondike
  • Loop
  • Southland
  • Welch Dawson
  • Wilson

Class 1A, Division II 6-Man, Region 2, District 5:
(Football)

  • Afton Patton Springs
  • Aspermont
  • Guthrie
  • Jayton
  • Matador Motley County