ABERNATHY, Texas- A Ukrainian exchange student at Abernathy High School said on Monday that he has received a lot of support since the war broke out in his home country, but he is still worried for his family’s safety.

Viacheslav “Slavic” Tymoshenko is 17-years-old and from the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. His stay in the United States would have been from August 2021 to May 2022, but since the violence broke out in his country, he’s unable to return home.

President Biden granted a temporary protected status to Ukrainians in the United States that will allow them to stay and work up to 18 months.

Russian military forces have not yet entered his town, but they could at any time.

“In my city, it’s quiet at this moment, but they still have sirens and all those warnings. Nobody’s working,” Slavic said.

His family sleeps in every-day clothing and keeps bags packed near their front door in case they need to evacuate quickly.

Kryvyi Rih is 138 miles north of Kherson, another Ukrainian city that Russia recently seized. Russians have since made advances north toward Slavic’s hometown.

“Government say those cities just turned into a hell. They said they’re already a week without electricity, water… child died from dehydration and it’s 2022,” he said, adding local grocery stores have been cleared with little to no restock.

Slavic speaks with his parents, grandparents and 10-year-old brother every morning, but he expressed concern that he will lose contact if Russia invades the city.

“My family not leave the country because I have father and he can’t leave country right now. So [they’re] staying,” he said, sighing.

Slavic said he knows another Ukrainian exchange student in the U.S. who’s not as well off as he is– her family is from Mariupol and she lost contact with them when Russians invaded the city.

“It’s very bad right now there,” he said.

Earlier this week, Abernathy High School students stood in unity with their fellow Ukrainian exchange student by dressing in the colors of the Ukrainian flag and later surprising him in formation.

“I was happy because I didn’t know that they [were] doing this,” Slavic said.

Abernathy High School students wearing blue and yellow formulate the Ukrainian flag and surprise fellow Ukrainian exchange student, who sits in the middle

Slavic’s host mom, Cathy Shipley, said she and her family are doing all they can to support Slavic and his family during this unfathomable time.

“Most Americans are just upset at the gas prices, but when you have a student like we have or family in the Ukraine, it hits close to home. You realize it’s not about the materialistic things or the gas prices. It’s people’s lives. They’re being destroyed. People have been killed,” Shipley lamented.

She often checks in on Slavic and asks how he’s doing. Shipley also keeps in contact with Slavic’s parents– through Messenger, because that’s the easiest way they can translate each other’s messages.

She said his mother is grateful her son is safe and appreciative that Slavic can stay with the Shipley’s as long as needed.

“It’s hard for her to be separated from him, but she’s also glad that he’s here with a family that loves him and takes care of him,” Shipley explained. “I just can’t imagine living through that.”

Slavic said he believes the war has brought Ukrainians closer together.

“Our neighbors have group chat asking every day [does anybody need anything]… Right now, we’re like a huge family,” he shared.

If he were home in Ukraine, Slavic said, he’d be ready to defend his country alongside his parents and president Volodymyr Zelensky, who’s actually from his hometown Kryvyi Rih.

“Everybody is fighting right now. People stop tanks with their bare hands, so it makes me proud of my nationality,” he said.

A couple of West Texans made a GoFundMe for Slavic and his family. The funds will be sent home to his loved ones since it’s too dangerous for them to work. Donations will also help finance his education and extended stay in Abernathy. If you’d like to help out, you can find the GoFundMe here.