UMC Children’s Hospital added a new method of transportation last week which they’re calling the Pinwheel Mobile.

The new ambulance was made specifically for children with smaller equipment and an isolette to transport babies.

It has been in the process of becoming a reality for about five years.

Melissa Piepkorn, the medical director for the NICU at UMC, said how the ambulance was bought through donations from the community and the Children’s Miracle Network.

She is hopeful for what this will do for the children in the area.

“It really just expedites everything. The outcomes are better, babies go home sooner, they go home and have better conditions.”

“So really, it’s one of those things that it’s just kind of immeasurable of what it’s going to do for children around the area,” she said.

When a patient can’t make it to the hospital on time, this ambulance will help bring the hospital to them.

It will cover a radius of about 300 miles around Lubbock, other parts of West Texas, and parts of Eastern New Mexico as well.