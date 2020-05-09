UMC discharges coronavirus patient after 40 days

LUBBOCK, Texas — The sound of applause rang through the entrance at University Medical Center on Friday afternoon to celebrate the discharge of one of the first patients to be brought in with coronavirus.

Margarito Grimaldo spent 40 days at the Intensive Medical Care Unit at UMC. He no longer has the coronavirus, however, he is being sent to a rehabilitation center for the remainder of his recovery. Prior to his departure, the staff at UMC sent him off with a warm goodbye.

Magoo Grimaldo, Margarito’s son, was finally able to see his father for the first time in several weeks.

“It’s unreal. I think every emotion that I’ve ever held up to this point that it started,” Grimaldo said.

Dr. Victor Test, Chief of Pulmonary Medicine in Critical Care and the Director of Intensive Medical Care Unit at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said Margarito has undergone a strenuous journey.

“In his case he had the longest and most arduous of the courses,” Test said.

Amber Villegas, a nurse at UMC, said she admitted Margarito when he first arrived at the hospital.

“He’s been fighting since day one, since he got here,” Villegas said.

Villegas said she has been there for his journey–both the good days and the bad.

“Throughout the time he just got sick and worse and worse,” Villegas said. “Now we’re here and he’s going to a facility going to rehab and get a lot better.”

Dr. Test said patients’ health can change very rapidly, and it is especially so for those who have contracted the coronavirus.

“The most striking thing about these patients is they span the spectrum of illness from no symptoms to the most incredibly ill patients you’ll ever meet,” Test said.

Test said family can play a significant role in patients’ recovery. Although Magoo was not able to see his father in person for several weeks, he could call daily for updates on Margarito’s health.

“Even if it was the worst update, he was still awake or still fighting, still breathing… any moment counts,” Magoo said.

Staff at UMC said Margarito’s health had improved dramatically within the past ten days.

“To see the changes of him in from when I met him to today is very gratifying,” Test said.

Test said it was Margarito’s willpower, along with the support of others, that contributed to Margarito’s health. Villegas and Magoo said it was no surprise Margarito would begin to recover, although some days were difficult.

“He’s a handful, but to see a lot of people cheering for him, that little handful. It means the most,” Magoo said.