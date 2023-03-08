LUBBOCK, Texas – University Medical Center was re-designated as the only baby-friendly organization in the region, it announced Tuesday. This designation is due to its high standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

A press release stated that UMC’s standards for breastfeeding were recommended by the World Health Organization and United Nations Children’s Fund.

“UMC has long been a recognized leader in the region for the care for women and babies, and this re-designation is a tribute to our ongoing efforts and commitment to support parents and ensure that all babies get the best, healthiest start in life.” Vice President of Nursing Excellence said.

UMC is dedicated to educating staff and mothers of the importance of breastfeeding, the press release said. Some services the center offers are free birthing, breastfeeding, and newborn classes, a doula program, and lactation services.