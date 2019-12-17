UMC nurse collecting donations for NICU families on Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas – There are about 30 to 40 babies being treated at UMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“During Christmas when you should be around family and around a Christmas tree but instead you are around a baby warmer,” said Alicia Powell, UMC registered nurse who started the care packages.

Some of those families from surrounding cities are away from their loved ones, watching over their newborns.

“During the season with flu season and everything even the siblings can’t come into the NICU and so they are going to be alone with those babies so anything that is going to make a smile and make their day,” said Powell.

With the help of all the nurses coming together to make care packages to give out to those families on Christmas day.

“Having those prior relationships with these families, you just there is a special place in my heart for those NICU families and we sure love them,” said Powell.

They are collecting anything they can, from gifts to monetary donations to make the time a little bit easier for these families.

“It was very hard. I remember just feeling like I was in the corner by myself, darkroom and just didn’t have anyone to lean on and the nursing staff is the one that really helped,” said Carrillo.

Even having past patients giving like the Carillo family, giving 40 pens and journals because that is what helped them.

“She would write letters to him like hey John just thinking of you and it is just better to express that out. I would draw sometimes to in there because drawing helps you express yourself,” said Carrillo.

If you would like to help donate to their GoFundMe here, call or go to UMC’s family care or email Powell at alicia.kaylor@yahoo.com.