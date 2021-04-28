UMC Opens Brand New Children’s Emergency Center

The following is a press release from University Medical Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC is opening our brand-new Children’s Emergency Center. The new campus is an emergency room just for kids, with access to more resuscitation and trauma rooms than any other hospital in West Texas.

The new campus has 8 dedicated pedi beds and 5 trauma beds with one dedicated as a pediatric trauma room. There is immediate access to x-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds and MRI to provide the most advanced care for children. We also have an in-house pediatric orthopedic surgery team who can quickly help us with children who are injured. There will also be educated Child Life Experts on staff to provide comfort to the patients and their families.

UMC is also the only Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospital in the region. Through CMN community partners and individuals helping to support UMC Children’s Hospital we are able to provide this amazing Children’s Emergency Center. Your donations matter!

