UMC says ‘grateful’ after CMS indicates it will not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate while court order in place

LUBBOCK, Texas — The CEO of University Medical Center released a statement Thursday that said the organization was “grateful” after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services indicated it would not enforce a new rule mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers while a court order was in place.

The announcement came two days after a federal judge in Louisiana filed an injunction that prevents the mandate from taking effect while several lawsuits are litigated in court.

CEO Mark Funderburk said in the statement that UMC will encourage employees to be vaccinated and would continue to process exemptions to the mandate.

“This stay supports our original stance of employee choice without consequence,” Funderburk said in the statement. “We are grateful for this announcement. We love our staff and appreciate the continued support of our community.”

A statement from CMS stated that it has “suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of this rule.”