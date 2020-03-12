UMC says patients tested but no confirmed coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center, for the second time this week, responded to rumors that coronavirus (or COVID-19) has been confirmed at UMC. It has not.

UMC did say one patient was tested negative last week. UMC requested that two more patients, as of Thursday, be tested.

Covenant Health said, “Currently, we have not had to send off any tests to the health department because no patients have met criteria for COVID-19 testing as determined by the CDC.”

As of Thursday, there were 23 confirmed cases in Texas. They were in Collin, Dallas, Fort Bend, Gregg, Harris, Montgomery and Tarrant counties.

Katherine Wells, City of Lubbock Director of Public Health, said more than three patients have been tested in Lubbock but she did not have exact numbers from the state of Texas. She did know that so far all have tested negative.

