UMC to set up special location for anyone coming in with symptoms of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center on Friday announced it will soon set up a special location for anyone who has potential symptoms of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

“Coming soon: A temporary UMC Fever and Respiratory Clinic, located adjacent to the UMC Emergency Center,” UMC said. “Patients coming to UMC clinics and the EC who have these symptoms will be directed there.”

UMC later provided an update and said the the temporary clinic will be up and running by Tuesday.

The following is information provided by UMC:

City of Lubbock Health Department updating local providers on twice weekly calls, will hold press conferences each Monday

TESTING IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! People still must meet specific criteria to be tested- including travel history, symptom presence; more requests for tests are rejected than accepted right now, per CDC guidelines. MUST rule out other causes of respiratory illness before submitting testing – includes flu and strep testing, respiratory panels (including lower respiratory)

> 137,000 cases worldwide, U.S. currently with 1,663 with 40 deaths; Texas currently has 28 confirmed cases, majority are travel-related, not community-transmitted; 0 deaths; no confirmed cases in Lubbock County

IMPORTANT: Our Virtual Care service (MyTeamCareNow app) is available! Public is encouraged to use this service instead of coming to clinic.

