LUBBOCK, Texas — In a statement Friday morning, United Supermarkets said it was working with state authorities to provide “water and resources to first responders” after a tornado in Perryton left at least three people dead and more than 100 people injured.

The statement said the United Family was “deeply saddened” by the disaster.

“The Perryton United Supermarkets store is working tirelessly to regain power to the store and will open to guests as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The United Family said their prayers were with the people of Perryton.

