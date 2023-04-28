LUBBOCK, Texas – United Supermarkets announced it will host the ninth annual Big Squeeze event on April 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Market Street on 19th and Quaker Avenue.

The event will prepare young entrepreneurs for Lemonade Day on May 6. Participants can get registered, find a location and purchase the supplies needed to carry out their vision, United said.

The Lubbock Health Department will be issuing temporary $1 Lemonade Day Health Permits to entrepreneurs that will be serving hot food cooked on location. Stands that will offer hot menu items such as hot dogs, hamburgers or brisket wraps can obtain their permit here.

To register for the Lubbock Lemonade Day event, visit the Lemonade Day website. Participants can put their stand on the map here. For more information about service guidelines, permit guidelines and if you need a permit, go here.