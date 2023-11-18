LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets and Mrs. Baird’s Bread honored three Hub City teachers in a press release on Friday for October’s Teachers on the Rise.

Roosevelt Elementary School’s Kathy Grisby, Lubbock Cooper Middle School’s Ian Klotzman and Estacado High School’s Hali Carendas were named the winners for October.

Each winning teacher will receive $100 United Supermarkets gift cards, lunch for two at the Texas Tech Club and a gift box filled with goodies from Mrs. Baird’s Bread.

“Teachers serve such a vital purpose in our communities, and they are incredibly deserving of recognition. With the majority of the year ahead of us, we encourage students to nominate their favorite teachers every month!” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for The United Family.

If you would like to nominate someone you know for Teachers on the Rise, click here.