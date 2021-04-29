United Supermarkets resumes COVID-19 vaccine clinics on TTU campus

The following is a press release from the United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — United Supermarkets will resume hosting COVID–19 vaccination clinics at United Supermarkets Arena the first week of May. The first clinic will be on Tuesday, May 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The clinic will once again offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and older.

Additional clinic opportunities will be on May 10, 12 and 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine can use the scheduler link below to make an appointment for expedited service at any of the scheduled clinics. Walk-up appointments will also be available.

Guests without internet access can call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment. Individuals needing disability accommodations for this event should also call 866-277-2843. Those wishing to receive a vaccine at the clinic will need to fill out a consent form prior to or upon arrival at the clinic.

Here are some things guests can do once vaccinated, according to the CDC:

  • Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
  • Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
  • Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic
  • Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel
  • Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States — This could also open the opportunity for study abroad programs to resume in the future

The clinic is a partnership of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas Tech University and United Supermarkets. For more information about COVID-19 and vaccine guidance, please refer to this CDC site.

(Press release from United Family)

