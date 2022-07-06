PORTALES, N.M. — (PRESS RELEASE)

New Mexico State Police:

Roosevelt County, NM – On July 5, 2022, at around 1 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single-vehicle roll-over.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2013 Nissan Armada, driven by Jose Manuel Gutierrez, 31, of Portales, NM, was traveling eastbound on South Roosevelt Road 2, just east of South Roosevelt Road W, when for reasons unknown the Nissan left the roadway and entered a ditch, eventually striking a utility pole. The vehicle rolled over, and Mr. Gutierrez was ejected. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

A seat belt does not appear to have been worn at the time of the crash. Excessive speed appears to be a factor in this crash. This crash was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

