MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — A baby from Hobbs, New Mexico was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 349, five miles north of Midland.

According to DPS, a Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway. DPS stated the vehicle crashed with a fence and a utility pole.

DPS said a 1-year-old boy was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the vehicle, Rene Gonzalez-Martinez, 27 of Hobbs, along with Perla Mireya Arsiniega, 29, of Hobbs, were injured and taken to Midland Memorial Hospital. Both were in stable condition, according to DPS.

According to a DPS crash report, the baby was not restrained at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit on the highway is 75 miles per hour, according to DPS. Weather and road conditions were listed at clear and dry.

DPS did not release the name of the baby in the crash report.