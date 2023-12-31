LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from January 2-January 6.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed Sunday, December 31 & Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, January 2, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, January 2, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, January 3, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, January 4, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 2

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Call to Adventure (Dungeons & Dragons) at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, January 2

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Join us for a new Dungeons & Dragons program! You will learn to create a character sheet and the basic mechanics of D&D! For ages 12-17 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, January 3

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all-ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks. Copies of next month’s title “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, January 3

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, January 3

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 4

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Family LEGO Afternoon at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 4

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us as and use your imagination to create items made out of LEGOs. LEGOs will be provided! This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, January 6

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read several books at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family receives a book while supplies last. We will also sing songs and have a fun activity. This program is geared toward kids ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.