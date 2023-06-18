LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from June 19-24.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Music with Andy Mason at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 19

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Sing along with your favorite songs by musician Andy Mason. If you love songs about pizza and burritos, this show is for you. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 12 and under at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Godeke Library

Monday, June 19

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Amazing Life Cycle of Plants” by Kay Barnham. The book follows a plant’s life cycle from seed, seedling, plant, flower, pollination, seed pod, and seed scattering. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a pollinator house and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Music with Andy Mason at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 19

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Sing along with your favorite songs by musician Andy Mason. If you love songs about pizza and burritos, this show is for you. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 12 and under at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Music with Andy Mason at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 20

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Sing along with your favorite songs by musician Andy Mason. If you love songs about pizza and burritos, this show is for you. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 20

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “A School of Fish” by Make Believe Ideas while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 20

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Music with Andy Mason at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 20

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Sing along with your favorite songs by musician Andy Mason. If you love songs about pizza and burritos, this show is for you. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 12 and under at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Teen Link at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 20

6:00 to 7:00 PM

Teens will talk about various topics with activities connected to the day’s topic. Snacks will be provided. Please register by calling 806-775-3362 or sign-up in person at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 13-18.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 20

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “Nothing but the Night: Leopold & Loeb and the Truth Behind the Murder That Rocked 1920s America” by Greg King. In July we will be discussing “Deliver Us: Three Decades of Murder and Redemption in the Infamous I-45/Texas Killing Fields” by Kathryn Casey. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, June 21, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, June 22, 10:30 AM

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 21

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, June 21

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Come read to and meet therapy dogs from Lubbock ISD! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 22

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 22

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Super Mario Brothers Scavenger Hunt at Mahon Library

Thursday, June 22

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Go on a scavenger hunt in Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, to see if you can find all the hidden clues! Don’t forget to dress up as your favorite character. For ages 6 to 12. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, June 23 & Saturday, June 24

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Espresso Yourself, Coffee Painting at Mahon Library

Friday, June 23

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Drip or espresso doesn’t matter when you’re painting! Come espresso yourself while using coffee as a watercolor, and unleash your imaginations to create monochromatic works of art! This is a teen event for ages 13-17 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Water and Paint Wars at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, June 24

3:00 to 4:30 PM

Bring your super soakers and water blasters for some colorful, messy, and wet fun! Soak each other with colored water. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy, stained, and wet in. Free light refreshments will be provided, as well as colored water and water balloons. This is a tween event, ages 9-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave), Saturday, June 24; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, June 20; 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Saturday, June 24; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

2023 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 25-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2023 or stopping by your local library.