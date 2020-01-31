UPDATE: Hundreds inquire for dogs rescued in hoarding situation, LAS says

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Lubbock Animal Services provided an update on the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation at a home in Southeast Lubbock earlier in the week.
RELATED STORY: House with dogs “in a hoarding situation” to be condemned, city says
According to LAS, they have received hundreds of inquires about the rescued dogs. However, due to the anti-social nature of the dogs, LAS said they want to make sure the dogs are placed into the right environments.
Several rescue shelters in New Mexico and one in Colorado have been contacted about taking in the dogs, LAS said. Several local shelters have also reached out to LAS about them.
Steven Greene, director of LAS, said the dogs are still decompressing and adjusting to their new environment.
He said some are adapting better than others.
OTHER RELATED STORY LINKS: