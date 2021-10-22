UPDATE: Midland County murder suspect arrested by Hereford police

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hereford Police Department Chief Brent Harrison announced that Kevin Martinez, wanted by the US Marshal Service out of Midland County on charges of Capital Murder, was arrested late Thursday night.

23-year-old Martinez was wanted after the deaths of three people in Midland on Oct. 17. On Thursday, Amarillo area law enforcement were notified that Martinez could be in the area.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Harrison, a person was found in an alley close to a Hereford hotel.

Once he was stopped by officers, he admitted to being Martinez. He was arrested without incident on the three murder charges.