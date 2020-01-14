Update on Dawson: he remains stable, surgery possible

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue on Tuesday provided an update on the condition of Matt Dawson.

Dawson was critically wounded Saturday morning along Interstate 27 in North Lubbock. He along with other firefighters, police and EMS responded to a crash. While on scene, another vehicle crashed at the same location.

Police officer Nicholas Reyna and firefighter Eric Hill lost their lives.

In the update, shared from Dawson’s wife, it said his CT scans show no negative changes.

“The thing we need most is prayers,” his wife said.

The following is the full update from LFR:

Shared from Matt Dawson’s wife Chanda:

Matt continues to stay in a stable condition. CT scans show no negative changes, which is a blessing. Surgery for legs is looking possible, I will update back on that as soon as I know. Got to go over lots of information with the SICU Doctor and he is in such amazing hands!

I want to politely add that all accurate updates will come from me and the LFR Facebook page.

We are receiving an abundance of calls, text, and Facebook messages and we are so appreciative of them all, but please know we can only respond so quickly. I am also trying to keep updates through messages and text to a minimum, just to help keep things accurate. I am ok with my status updates being shared.

The thing we need most is prayers! We feel them, they are working, our God is so good and so much bigger than this! On my way up this morning the perfect song came on, so I’ll end with some lyrics:

There is no one like our God

There is no one like our God

There is no other God who can SAVE

There is no one like our God 🙌🏼