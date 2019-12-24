Update on LPD investigation of fatal crash on North Frankford

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department investigated a fatal crash at North Frankford Avenue and Kent Street.

Related Story: One dead in Lubbock crash Monday night

At approximately 8:50 p.m. Dec. 23, officers responded to the area for a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the car was eastbound in the 5800 block of Kent Street approaching a stop sign. The pickup truck was northbound in the 3700 block of North Frankford Avenue. Both vehicles entered the intersection and collided.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Zamunidio Castro, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the car was transported by EMS to UMC with serious injuries. Two passengers from the pickup truck were also transported to UMC with minor injuries.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)