Updated criminal charges against Lubbock Dentist accused of sexually abusing children

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury Wednesday afternoon approved updated charges against former Lubbock dentist Jason Paul White. The “superseding” indictment accused White of 16 felony counts. Those counts included the production of child pornography, enticement and attempted enticement of a minor and transportation of child pornography.

The charges date back to March 2004. Federal court records previously said prosecutors found 10 victims spanning 23 years. The updated indictment did not clearly state if additional victims had been found. There is a reference to “John Doe 15” but no mention of John Doe 8 – 14 in the most recent court record.

Like the previous indictment, prosecutors seek to forfeit White’s property, including a ranch in Garza County and White’s home in Lubbock.

White’s previous indictment included some of the same accusations. Federal officials raided White’s dentistry office in January. Shortly after that, a lawsuit accused White of running a child pornography business.