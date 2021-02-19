Updated information, and victim identified after deadly assault Friday morning in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released updated information Friday concerning a deadly assault at CC’s Bar and Grill, 1605 50th Street. Police identified the victim as Jesus Villa.

Police said the original call was shortly after 12:30 a.m. Police previously said, “One person was transported from a separate location to Covenant and pronounced deceased.”

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Metro Unit Investigating Overnight Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred at CC’s Bar and Grill, located at 1605 50th Street.

The Lubbock Police Department received a call regarding an assault shortly after 12:30 a.m. Feb. 19 to the 400 block of 39th Street. Upon arrival, involved parties indicated 66-year-old Jesus Villa was assaulted in the parking lot of CC’s Bar and Grill and transported by private vehicle to the residence. Individuals attempted to tend to Villa’s blunt force trauma wounds, but found that the injuries needed to be treated at a hospital. Villa was transported by EMS to Covenant Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Ofc. George Madrigal at (806) 300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.