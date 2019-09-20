UPS truck fully involved on South Loop between University and Indiana Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a fully-involved UPS truck on South Loop 289 between University Avenue and Indiana Avenue.

The call came in just before 10:00 a.m., and Lubbock Police were on scene assisting.

No injuries have been reported. The main lanes of South Loop 289 were blocked for a time. Later, emergency crews re-opened one of the main lanes.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and drive with caution.

A reporter on scene said the UPS driver smelled something weird, and pulled over. The driver saw that something among the packages in the back of the truck was on fire.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates when possible.

S. Loop between University Ave. and Indiana Ave. (Nexstar/Staff)
S. Loop between University Ave. and Indiana Ave. (Nexstar/Staff)

