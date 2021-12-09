Use Zoom? You could get money from a class-action lawsuit

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Do you use Zoom? Have you made an account through its website? If you answered “yes” to either, you may be eligible to join in on a class-action settlement the company has agreed to pay out.

Check your email. You may have gotten something from “NoReply@ZoomMeetingsClassAction.com” and likely just scrolled right past it or even deleted it. You could be leaving $15, $25, or more in free money on the table if you don’t file a claim.

Yahoo News reported that the email is real — and legitimate. ZoomMeetingsClassAction.com provides a simple form that you would have to fill out and submit in order to receive your share in the settlement, which is over Zoom’s security and privacy.

According to the form, you’re considered eligible if you “registered, used, opened, or downloaded the Zoom Meetings Application” between March 30, 2016, and July 30, 2021, via the website and/or smartphone app.

The settlement is the result of an $85 million class-action suit surrounding claims of improperly sharing users’ personal information and having lax security protocols, allegations that Zoom denies.

In addition, Zoom stated that the payout amounts could be reduced based on the number of valid claims.

Who Is Eligible to Receive Claim Funds?

If you purchased a subscription to Zoom Meetings between March 30, 2016, and July 30, 2021, you can file a claim for $25 or 15% of the money you spent for your core subscription — whichever is greater. If you did not subscribe to Zoom but used, opened, or downloaded the app during that time, you could receive $15 as part of the settlement.

How Do You Make a Claim?

If you have a Zoom subscription, you’ll need the claim number (included in the email that was sent) or the email address you used for your Zoom subscription. Once you have that information in hand, click “Start Your Claim.” The entire process takes less than 30 seconds.

To submit a claim, visit https://www.zoommeetingsclassaction.com/Home/SubmitClaim.

The deadline to submit your claim form is March 5, 2022.