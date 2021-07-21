UT and OU reach out to SEC about joining league, according to Houston Chronicle

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Texas and Oklahoma University reached out to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) about joining the league, according to the Houston Chronicle. Currently UT and OU, along with Texas Tech University are in the Big 12.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took to Twitter to say he would decline comment on the “speculation.”

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork was quoted (by @RossDellenger) as saying, “There’s a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12 – to be stand alone & have our own identity. That’s our feeling.”