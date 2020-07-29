UT Austin asking students to self quarantine 14 days before classes start, considers 25% attendance at football games

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday requested all students to self-quarantine for 14 days before arriving on campus for the start of classes.

Also on Wednesday, UT Austin said it will consider dropping maximum attendance at football games from 50 percent to 25 percent. The decision about football attendance was not final and UT was said to be exploring a range of options.

The following is a statement from UT Austin.

Students Self-Quarantine Prior to Campus Arrival

In order to help prevent COVID-19 infections on our campus and in our local Austin community, we are requesting that students self-quarantine for 14 days prior to arrival in Austin.

To effectively self-quarantine, please stay in your home and limit in-person interactions as much as possible throughout the two-week period — you can learn more about how to self-quarantine here. If quarantining at home is not possible, then please quarantine for up to 14 days before your first on-campus activity once you arrive in Austin. If you are already in Austin, you should quarantine in your Austin residence for 14 days prior to the start of classes or your first on-campus activity. We know that everyone’s situation is different; please make self-quarantine plans in a manner that makes sense for you.

We are relying on all students to take very seriously the responsibility of preventing the spread of COVID-19, and self-quarantining is a critical first step.