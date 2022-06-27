AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey welcomed the signing of the gun bill he helped champion.

In a Sunday Instagram post, McConaughey wrote “While this bill isn’t perfect, it is a shining example of a great American potential and political virtue: the act of compromise and validating an opposing viewpoint.”

The actor said the gun legislation will help save lives and keep firearms away from those considered dangerous. “This bill makes those whose lives have been needlessly cut short by gun violence matter,” he added. “This bill is about more responsible gun ownership in America.”

McConaughey was born in Uvalde and lives in Austin. He visited the nation’s capitol June 7 to call on Washington to not take away guns but to “restore responsible gun ownership in our country.” According to the actor, he met with over 30 members from both parties, including leaders of the Senate, the House, as well as President Biden.

Actor Matthew McConaughey speaks with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Photo courtesy: Office of U.S. Senator Dick Durbin

“This bill will save innocent lives by keeping guns out of the law-breaking and irresponsible hands that are trying to hijack the Second Amendment,” McConaughey wrote in the Austin American-Statesman.

President Biden signed the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” Saturday. It marks the first legislation to address gun violence in nearly 30 years.

The legislation calls for the expansion of background checks for the youngest gun buyers, funding for school safety and mental health programs and protections for domestic violence victims. The law also allows states to enact red flag laws that make it easier to take away weapons from people deemed dangerous.

A bipartisan group of senators including Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) drafted the legislation in response to recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

McConaughey said the legislation won’t solve all problems but instead will act as “guardrails” for Americans to use to work toward a safer country.