UVALDE, Texas — Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Thursday that a gunman was able to enter an elementary school “unobstructed” through a door that was apparently unlocked before he slaughtered 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.
Escalon also said Salvador Ramos, 18, did not encounter any law enforcement officers when he entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
The account is not clear when compared to a statement issued by the Uvalde Police Department. The Associated Press (AP) described “two days of unclear and contradictory accounts.”
Law enforcement faced harsh criticism over how much time elapsed before officers stormed a Texas elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage.
Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style rifle and shot at two people outside a funeral home, who ran away uninjured, according to authorities and witnesses.
An armed school officer was driving nearby but was not on campus when Ramos crashed his truck, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the case. The official spoke to the AP and spoke of condition of anonymity.
A U.S. Border Patrol team burst in and shot the gunman to death. Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.
“Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.
Javier Cazares, whose fourth-grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school as the massacre unfolded.
“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs.’ Their response was, ‘We can’t do our jobs because you guys are interfering,’” Cazares said.
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire to when the tactical team shot him. But, on Thursday, authorities were still working to clarify the timeline of the attack
In contrast to the statements from Escalon, the Uvalde Police Department also issued a statement.
“Responding UPD Officers sustained gun-shot wounds from the suspect,” said Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez. “Our entire department is thankful that the officers did not sustain any life threating injuries.”
“I understand questions are surfacing regarding the details of what occurred. I know answers will not come fast enough during this trying time,” Chief Rodriguez said.
