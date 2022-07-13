UVALDE, Texas — A leaked surveillance video from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde showed new details about law enforcement’s response while an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in May.

The full video was released by news outlets KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman on Tuesday. (WARNING: The link contains content that may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.)

On Monday, Lubbock lawmaker Dustin Burrows, chairman of the Texas House committee investigating the school-shooting massacre, said he would release the video despite objections from Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell-Busbee.

Burrows also said the video would not be made public “until the people of Uvalde have seen it for themselves.” Burrows said he was “disappointed” after the video was leaked.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw echoed the same disappointment. He said the video showed “horrifying evidence” that law enforcement’s response was “an abject failure.”

McCraw also said “In law enforcement, when one officer fails, we fall fail.”

Daniel Valdezmyers, a friend of the Uvalde victims’ families, was frustrated by law enforcement’s response. He said “They signed up for this. To serve and to protect. They didn’t do none of that [on] that day.”

Uvalde residents protested at a city council meeting on Tuesday over Mayor Don McLaughlin’s response.

“He’s blaming the school board, the school board is blaming somebody else, and we’re just getting nothing but excuses,” said Adam Martinez, a parent of Robb Elementary student.

Martinez said the community wants to make sure they “hold everyone accountable.”