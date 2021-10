In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Student Government Association gave an invitation for a vaccine clinic Saturday (October 23).

The SGA said, “The City of Lubbock Health Department and the TTU System Health Policy and Public Health Think Tank will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic tomorrow from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the Engineering Key.”

Moderna and Pfizer first, second, and booster shots will be provided. Booster shots will only be available to those who meet the CDC guidelines.